Bangladesh PM : He will not buy anything from countries that embargo against it

SHAFAQNA- Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Saturday while inaugurating the 60th convention of the Institution of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB) in Dhaka that Bangladesh will not buy anything from countries that impose sanctions against it.

According to CN, the prime minister said: “Now there is a desire to impose sanctions and sanctions on those who contain terrorism. We have decided not to buy anything from those who impose sanctions.”

Hasina had earlier criticized and condemned US sanctions against officials of Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) for human rights violations.

Also stated, He said that the elite forces have greatly contributed to the South Asian country’s efforts in curbing militancy and terrorism.

In December 2021, the US Treasury and State Department imposed human rights-related sanctions against RAB and seven current and former senior Bangladeshi officials.

Source: CN

