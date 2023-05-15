Patriarch of ACOE appreciates preservation of churches & historical buildings in Iran

SHAFAQNA- The Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East (ACOE) considered the protection of Christianity and the preservation of churches and historical buildings of Christians in Iran as a matter of pride.

His Eminence Patriarch Mar Awa III, in a meeting with Ayatollah Arafi, expressed: “We are pleased that in Iran there is an atmosphere of dialogue and interaction between Iran and Christianity, and yesterday’s conference of the Organization of Islamic Culture and Communication on the issue of youth was also in this direction.”

He pointed to the historical background of the Assyrian presence in Iran and described the Assyrians of the world as the children of Iran and stated: “The protection of Christianity and the preservation of churches and historical buildings of Christians in Iran is a matter of pride and we are always grateful to Iranians.”

The Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East (ACOE) stated that Christianity is defined in relation to the Western world and said: “The important point is that Christianity started from the East and has grown and developed, the Church of Saint Mary in Urmia not only in Iran and the Middle East but also It is one of the oldest churches in the world.”

In addition, His Grace Mar Afram Athneil, Bishop of the Assyrian Church of the East in Syria also praised Iran’s support for Syria, especially in the war with ISIS, and said: “This war was not a war with ISIS, but a war with the thoughts of ISIS.”

He continued: “Iran’s support for Syria in this war is a sign of the lofty thinking of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Iran, because this country did not only defend Muslims in Syria, but also defended other ethnic groups and religions and sacrificed many martyrs in this way.”

His Grace Mar Paulus Benjamin, Bishop of the East Assyrian Church of East America and Chicago, also stated in his speech: “Unlike Western Christianity, our view of religion is divine and holy, and we are trying to strengthen this spirituality and view. We should try to attract young people to religion with this divine view of religion.”

At the end, gifts were presented by the management of the seminaries to the leaders of the Assyrian Church.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

