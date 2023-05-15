Ayatollah Arafi in a meeting with Patriarch of ACOE: Qom seminary believes in constructive Interfaith dialogue

SHAFAQNA-“Qom, as a great scientific and epistemic base, while deepening the thought of Ahl al-Bayt and Islam and presenting them to the world, continues to believe in interfaith dialogue and constructive communication with religions, and is committed to it and stands on this belief,” The director of seminaries said.

Ayatollah Arafi, during the meeting with the Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East and the archbishops of Iran, Iraq, Syria and Chicago, considered this meeting as an important symbol of the deep connection between religions in Iran and by stating that Qom is the center of Islamic education thought, he said: “Qom is one of the most important centers of divine and Islamic thought not only in Iran, but also in the Islamic world and the whole world, and perhaps it can be said that such a scientific center with this extent and scope is very rare.”

He considered the Islamic revolution as a movement for the return of human being to religion and religious ideas, which was founded in Qom, and expressed: “60 years ago in Qom, Imam Khomeini’s cry against the world’s full-scale orientation towards pure materialism and thought was raised; This call was to change the epistemic and intellectual equations of the contemporary world from material approaches to heavenly and holy approaches.”

He continued: “A sign that this revolution has a common religious theme, is that the Islamic movement and revolution has never put dealing with religions on the agenda, but Qom as a great scientific and knowledge base while deepening the pure teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) and presenting it to the world, at the same time, believes in interfaith dialogue and constructive communication with religions, and it is committed to it and stands by this belief.”

