Rt: Russia’s trade with Middle East & North Africa growing

SHAFAQNA-Trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has been steadily growing and has now reached $95 billion, Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said.

Speaking at the Annual Investment Meeting in Abu Dhabi this week, Reshetnikov stated that Russia was ready to develop partnerships both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, noting that a solid base has already been created for such cooperation.

“Over the past five years, Russia’s trade with the MENA countries has grown by 83%. Our partners understand that the vacated niches in the Russian market are new opportunities for their business,” the minister pointed out.

Source : rt

