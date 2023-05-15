Shafaqna top news stories (15 May 2023)

Shafaqna top news stories on 15 May 2023

SHIA STUDIES- “Jafari School” refers to a special intellectual and cognitive system that was organized and expanded by the efforts of Imam Jafar Sadiq (AS). Of course, the roots of this knowledge system existed in the prophetic traditions and hadiths of the previous Shia imams. Read more …

RELIGIONS- “Qom, as a great scientific and epistemic base, while deepening the thought of Ahlul-Bayt (AS) and Islam and presenting them to the world, continues to believe in interfaith dialogue and constructive communication with religions, and is committed to it and stands on this belief,” Director of seminaries said. Read more …

RELIGIONS- The Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East (ACOE) considered the protection of Christianity and the preservation of churches and historical buildings of Christians in Iran as a matter of pride. Read more …

AZERBAIJAN- President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev said that our country always supports Islamic solidarity. Read more …

PAKISTAN- Contrary to past practices, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has not approached trade and industry leadership for taking their input for the upcoming budget to be unveiled on June 9. Read more …

PAKISTAN- Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has blamed Army chief General Asim Munir for his “abduction” on May 9 and distanced himself from the violence across the country after his dramatic arrest from a court. He expressed these views during an informal chat with media persons on the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday (12 May 2023). Read more …

PAKISTAN- Shortly after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan interim bail for two weeks in the Al-Qadir Trust case, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Friday (12 May 2023) announced that it will stage a protest demonstration in front of the Supreme Court over its “unjust behaviour”. Read more …

NAJAF ASHRAF- The Najaf Ashraf International Book Fair is being held in this holy city with the wide acceptance of young people. Read more …

CULTURE- Saudi Arabia has attracted 8 million tourists in the first quarter of 2023, about half of which were related to the Hajj pilgrimage. Read more …

SHIA MEDIA- Video Clip (Nasalik Al-Do’aa) performed by Mulla Ammar Al-Kanani and poetry by Ali Al-Abid Al-Najafi is presented to you on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Sadiq (AS). Watch here …

SHIA MEDIA- In this episode of Quran Weekly, Sheikh Azhar shares a brief reflection on Surah Luqman Verse 13 where Luqman imparts knowledge to his beloved son. Watch here …

RELIGIOUS QUESTION- The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about dealing with seized goods from the smugglers. Read more …

www.shafaqna.com