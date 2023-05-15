English
187 extremist Jewish settlers entered Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of extremist Jewish settlers entered Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem on Sunday morning and afternoon under heavy police protection.

According to Al-Qastal news site, at least 187 settlers in different groups entered the mosque through the Maghribeh gate and visited its courtyards. Palinfo reported.

During their tours of the Islamic holy site, the settlers received lectures from rabbis about the alleged Temple Mount, and some of them provocatively performed various Talmudic prayers in the eastern area of the mosque.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation police imposed restrictions on the movement and entry of Muslim worshipers at the entrances and gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is desecrated every morning and afternoon except Fridays and Saturdays by Jewish settlers and police forces.

Source: Palinfo

