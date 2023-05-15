The launch of Saudi mission into space is scheduled for May 21

SHAFAQNA- The mission of Saudi astronauts to space is set for May 21, 2023. On this day, Rayyanah Barnawi, the first female Arab Muslim astronaut and Ali Al-Qarni, will travel to the International Space Station.

According to SPA, This mission is part of the Saudi astronaut program that was launched on September 22 last year. This mission represents Saudi Arabia’s ambitions in space research and is part of Vision 2030 goals.

Also stated, The Saudi space mission will be launched from the United States, and more importantly, it is a historic moment for this country. Astronauts will conduct 14 pioneering science experiments in microgravity that will help scientists and researchers devise new ways to provide the right conditions for humans to further explore space.

The results will enhance Saudi Arabia’s global position in space exploration, with the ultimate goal of better serving humanity. It will support Saudi Arabian research centers and have a scientific impact on future space exploration.

Source: SPA

