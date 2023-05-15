English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

The launch of Saudi mission into space is scheduled for May 21

0

SHAFAQNA- The mission of Saudi astronauts to space is set for May 21, 2023. On this day, Rayyanah Barnawi, the first female Arab Muslim astronaut and Ali Al-Qarni, will travel to the International Space Station.

According to SPA, This mission is part of the Saudi astronaut program that was launched on September 22 last year. This mission represents Saudi Arabia’s ambitions in space research and is part of Vision 2030 goals.

Also stated, The Saudi space mission will be launched from the United States, and more importantly, it is a historic moment for this country. Astronauts will conduct 14 pioneering science experiments in microgravity that will help scientists and researchers devise new ways to provide the right conditions for humans to further explore space.

The results will enhance Saudi Arabia’s global position in space exploration, with the ultimate goal of better serving humanity. It will support Saudi Arabian research centers and have a scientific impact on future space exploration.

Source: SPA

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Saudi Diplomat: Sudanese sides resume talks on 14 May 2023

Related posts

Sudan: UN called to end conflicts as 25 people were killed in ethnic clashes

asadian

Saudi Arabia & Netherlands agree to collaborate on green energy

asadian

Saudi Arabia calls for establishment of Persian Gulf local content unit

asadian

Amirabdollahian: Saudi Arabia’s new Ambassador to Tehran designated

asadian

Saudi Arabia resumes its diplomatic activities in Syria

asadian

Media: Friendly football match between Iran and Saudi Arabia to be held in September

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.