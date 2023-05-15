Report: Millions of premature babies die every year

SHAFAQNA: A “silent emergency” of one million premature babies a year calls for concerted action to rapidly improve child health and survival, according to a new report released by UN agencies and partners.

According to Born too zû: Decade of Action on Preterm Birth, an estimated 13.4 million babies were born prematurely in 2020, and nearly one million died from premature complications. Allafrica reported.

Premature birth is now the leading cause of death among children, with more than 1 in 5 child deaths occurring before their 5th birthday. Early survivors can face lifelong health consequences, with an increased likelihood of disability and developmental delay.

Also stated, Maternal health risks, such as teenage pregnancy and pre-eclampsia, are closely related to preterm birth. This emphasizes the need to ensure access to sexual and reproductive health services, including effective family planning, with high-quality care during pregnancy and around the time of birth.

Source: Allafrica

www.shafaqna.com