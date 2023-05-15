Yemeni official: Saudi & Ansarallah officials to hold talks in Sana’a

In the coming days, negotiations will be held in Sana’a to address the problems that impede the implementation of what was previously agreed upon, said Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Revolutionary and Peaceful Southern Movement Fuad Rashed.

In this round of talks, we will witness progress in the outstanding issues, which will pave the way for Yemeni-Yemeni talsk.

The truce will be implemented practically without an official signature, and the next stage will undoubtedly be difficult.