English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Yemeni official: Saudi & Ansarallah officials to hold talks in Sana’a

0
Saudi & Ansarallah officials

SHAFAQNA-Saudi and Ansarallah officials are to hold negotiations in Sana’a in the coming days, a Yemeni official has said.

In the coming days, negotiations will be held in Sana’a to address the problems that impede the implementation of what was previously agreed upon, said Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Revolutionary and Peaceful Southern Movement Fuad Rashed.

In this round of talks, we will witness progress in the outstanding issues, which will pave the way for Yemeni-Yemeni talsk.

The truce will be implemented practically without an official signature, and the next stage will undoubtedly be difficult.

Source : IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.