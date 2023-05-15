English
Thailand opposition Move Forward wins poll

Thailand opposition Move Forward wins

SHAFAQNA-Thailand’s liberal junior opposition Move Forward party garnered the most votes after Sunday’s general election.

But the unexpected win by Move Forward and the second-largest number of seats captured by another opposition, the Pheu Thai party, made up of supporters of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, does not necessarily mean they will lead the next government due to an electoral system that favors a pro-military government.

