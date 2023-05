SHAFAQNA-US President Joe Biden will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday ahead of Hiroshima G7 summit , the White House said.

Biden will depart Washington on Wednesday and arrive in the western Japanese city the following day, making it his second visit to Japan since taking office in 2021. The G-7 summit will take place from Friday to Sunday.

Source: kyodonews

www.shafaqna.com