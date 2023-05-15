Lebanon: World peace ambassador calls for inter-denominational dialogue table to strengthen coexistence

SHAFAQNA- World Peace Ambassador Hussein Ghamloush, met and talked with a number of spiritual, political and administrative personalities in the framework of his trip to Lebanon and meeting with Lebanese leaders.

According to NNA, World Peace Ambassador Hussein Ghamloush, met and talked with a number of spiritual, political and administrative personalities in the framework of his trip to Lebanon and meeting with Lebanese leaders.

In this statement, it is stated that he discussed with the religious authorities about the current situation of the country and demanded the formation of an inter-denominational dialogue table in order to consolidate coexistence and civil peace in all regions.

He also stressed on applying pressure for the election of the President of the Republic to strengthen stability in order to move economic and tourism wheels in Lebanon. Ambassador Gholamosh also visited Antoine Al-Zoghbi, head of the Lebanese Red Cross, and Nicolas Hajjar, vice president of Caritas Lebanon.

The World Peace Ambassador ended his trip with a meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, in Ain al-Tina, and emphasized his support for his fellow Lebanese and his “unceasing efforts with donors to provide assistance in all areas of development to promote stability and internal peace in the country.”

Source: NNA

www.shafaqna.com