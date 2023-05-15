Yemen: The mayor of Sana’a and director of UNESCO office discussed joint cooperation

SHAFAQNA- The mayor of Sana’a, the capital of Yemen, Hamoud Ubad, and the director of the UNESCO office in the Persian Gulf countries and Yemen, Salah Khaled, discussed on Sunday the ways of joint cooperation in the reconstruction and restoration of the old city of Sana’a and preserving it from distortion as a historical city registered in the list of World heritage.

According to SABA, In this meeting, Ebad and Khaled discussed various aspects related to the revival of the historical identity of the Halqa and Bab Shub markets in the old city of Sana’a.

Khaled, in turn, expressed the organization’s readiness to cooperate with the capital city of Sana’a, the Ministry of Culture and the General Directorate for the Protection of Historic Cities in the matter of revitalizing and reviving historical cities, especially the old city of Sana’a, which is being done in the framework of the interests of UNESCO.

Also stated, referring to the coordination with UNOPS in the implementation of the restoration and restoration projects of the damaged historical houses of the old city of Sana’a, he emphasized the continuation of this matter based on the current agreements and regulations in UNESCO.

