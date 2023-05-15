UN commemorates Palestinian Nakba for first time

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations is officially commemorating the Palestinian Nakba for the first time in history.

The international body is marking the 75th anniversary of the mass displacement of Palestinians during the establishment of Israel on Monday to “serve as a reminder of the historic injustice suffered by the Palestinian people” and to spotlight the ongoing refugee crisis, organizers said.

For decades, the Nakba had not garnered universal international recognition, as countering narratives have downplayed the plight of Palestinians. Resistance remains: The United States, Canada and the United Kingdom were among 30 countries that voted against the U.N. resolution to adopt this year’s commemoration.

Monday’s commemoration includes a morning key note address from Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, followed by an evening event that features an “immersive experience of the Nakba through live music, photos, videos, and personal testimonies.” The events, held at U.N. headquarters in New York, will also be livestreamed.

Source: NPR