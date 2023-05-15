Is Imran on collision course with military?

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has blamed Army chief General Asim Munir for his “abduction” on May 9 and distanced himself from the violence across the country after his dramatic arrest from a court. He expressed these views during an informal chat with media persons on the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday,.

In a major relief to Khan, the IHC on Friday granted him protective bail for two weeks in a corruption case and barred the authorities from arresting the former Pakistan prime minister in any case registered anywhere in the country until Monday.

As was expected, Imran Khan made a video address on Saturday. By the tone and content of his address, there is little reason to believe that the PTI head is interested in any form of stepping back. And why should he? He is being seen – with much justification – as the most powerful man in the country.

A man who can cross hitherto protected red lines, and whose supporters can – by most accounts – unleash violence even on state entities and get away with it. Imran – like other PTI leaders – has also said it was not his supporters who vandalized and torched public and private property but like the others he too stopped short of condemning the acts themselves.

None of the PTI leaders have unequivocally condemned the burning of the Corps Commander House in Lahore, or destruction of other public and private property while distancing themselves and their party from what transpired.

Is this because the PTI does not want to upset its core supporter base, some of whom may be most likely involved in the violence? Is it because the PTI and its leadership had been sending out dog whistles for an entire year, feeding supporters a narrative of hate and violence – and now that it’s happened they don’t not want to take responsibility for what they did?

The government looks dejected and angry. In all this, one thing is still a mystery: does the coalition government even have a strategy? Or did it – and let’s be clear that the government was not unaware of what was going to happen – just arrest Imran on a whim and decide to wing it along?

Now, with a dharna announced for tomorrow, is a sitting government trying to negotiate breathing space with a judiciary that is oddly ‘pleased’ to allow Imran a lot of leeway. Imran is already playing with fire, say observers, but somehow the flames seem to surround his rivals more than him. Pragmatic political analysts however would be very wary of calling it a win for any side right now.

Even if Imran can shake off the ghosts of his past dalliances with those he criticizes now, the government and at least one institution don’t look to be in a negotiating mood any longer either. What this country needs is a lot of calm, and one hopes that if not on the PTI’s side, at least on the government’s part, some with cooler heads are thinking of a way to turn back the clock on the chaos that awaits us.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com