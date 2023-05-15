kyodo: Representative of Finland in Japan called security of Asia and Europe “intertwined”

SHAFAQNA- The ambassador of Finland in Tokyo called for the strengthening of relations between Japan and his country following the country’s accession to NATO and described the security of Europe and Asia as intertwined and inseparable in the face of geopolitical challenges.

It is clear that the security environment in Europe and Asia are inseparable, Tanja Jaaskelainen said in an interview with Kyodo News in Sapporo on Friday, adding that Europe can learn from Japan in relation to the Pacific region.

Jaaskelainen, whose country became the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in April, said Japan was in a “great place” in the region and “Europe can benefit a lot from this experience”, according to kyodo.

Also stated, Citing the need to maintain a rules-based international order, NATO has shifted its traditional focus on Russia to the Indo-Pacific by deepening ties with its partners amid China’s military expansion in the region.

NATO is planning to open a liaison office in Tokyo, a move criticized by China.

Source: kyodo

www.shafaqna.com