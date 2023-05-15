English
Türkiye: Presidential race heads to run-off on May 28

Türkiye's presidential election

SHAFAQNA- Türkiye’s presidential election will head to a run-off vote on May 28 after no candidate secured the minimum 50 percent required to win during the first round, the Supreme Election Council (YSK) has declared.

Currently, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has secured 49.51 percent of the vote while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu of Nation’s Alliance secured 44.88 percent.

Meanwhile, Sinan Ogan of Ata Alliance secured 5.17 percent and Muharrem Ince secured 0.44 percent but had withdrawn from the race. The runoff will be between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu as the two secured the highest percentage of votes.

