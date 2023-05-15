English
Balloons detect mysterious sounds in the stratosphere

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Solar-powered balloons detected strange rumblings at a height of 70,000 feet above the Earth’s surface. Scientists can’t identify them.

The sounds were recorded in the infrasound range, meaning they were at frequencies of 20 hertz (Hz) and lower, well below the range of the human ear.

To gather acoustic data from the stratosphere, scientists used devices initially designed to monitor volcanoes called microbarometers that are capable of detecting detect low-frequency sounds.

Source: space

