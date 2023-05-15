English
India:Muslims in Kerala hold rally to protest rising Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA- Kerala Muslim Jama-ath Federation (KMJF) held a mass rally in Kollam on Saturday to protest rising Islamophobia.

The event, which was organized as part of KMJF’s 40th anniversary, saw thousands of Muslims from southern Kerala coming together to voice their concerns against a number of issues that are currently affecting the Muslim community in India.

The leaders of KMJF during addressing thousands of its cadres, spoke out against proposed National Registration of Citizens (NRC) and Uniform Civil Code, violence against Madrasas and Masjids across India, and Hindutva fascism and Islamophobia.

They emphasized the need for unity among Muslims and other marginalized communities to combat these issues.

Source: .Islam Times

