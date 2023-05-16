Saudi Arabia prevents residents from entering Mecca without permission

SHAFAQNA- The Public Security Service of Saudi Arabia announced: “As the Hajj season approaches in late June, from Monday (15 May 2023) residents will be prohibited from entering Mecca without permission.

The institution added in a statement: “In line with the implementation of the Hajj instructions, residents who intend to enter Mecca must obtain permission from the relevant authorities.”

The Saudi Public Security Service emphasized: “According to this year’s Hajj guidelines, vehicles and residents who enter Mecca without permission will be returned; Those who have an entry permit from a competent authority or an identity card issued from Mecca or who have a permit for Hajj, whether Umrah and Tamattu are exempted from this decree.”

According to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, 7 million people performed Umrah last year.

Source: Al Khaleej Online

www.shafaqna.com