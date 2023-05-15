English
New Way to Combat Climate Change

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Researchers have uncovered a novel pathway in bacteria that holds the potential to decarbonize various industries.

the engineering of bacteria that can generate unique carbon-based products. This breakthrough could open up a promising path towards the production of sustainable biochemicals.

The discovery, leverages bacteria to integrate natural enzymatic reactions with a novel reaction known as the “carbene transfer reaction.

In the new study, the researchers replaced expensive chemical reactants with natural products that can be produced by an engineered strain of the bacteria Streptomyces.

Source: scitechdaily

