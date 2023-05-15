Will IMF dictated budget further complicate Pakistan’s economic woes

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Contrary to past practices, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has not approached trade and industry leadership for taking their input for the upcoming budget to be unveiled on June 9.

As less than a month is left, business leaders have deplored that the PDM government has not invited them for any consultative sessions to incorporate their proposals in budget 2023-24, fuelling fears that it will be an IMF-dictated document which will further complicate the economic situation.

In previous years, successive governments have held consultative sessions with the apex chambers, businessmen, and industrialists to ensure that the business community has a say in the budget-making process. However, this year, the government has not invited them to participate, and the lack of transparency has left many business leaders feeling left out of the decision-making process.

The government’s economic and financial team needs to be clear that the IMF program is not going to materialize before the upcoming budget. This means that the government will have to make major adjustments to the budget within a short period of three weeks.

One solution that can steer Pakistan out of the crisis is an indigenous one: simplification and broadening of the tax base, rather than squeezing the existing taxpayers and harassing the business and industry.

Business leaders have also called for targeted subsidies to be placed on the five export-oriented sectors in electricity and gas tariffs, making them more competitive through a regionally competitive energy tariff mechanism to manage export earnings. Encouraging remittances by bridging the exchange rate gap between banking channels and open markets and protecting the assets of overseas Pakistanis would also be a step in the right direction.

The government needs to incentivize industrialization, export substitution, and the revival of sick units. All economic policies should be made in consultation with real stakeholders to ensure their effectiveness. All political parties should sign a national economic agenda and plan for the next 15 years to ensure the continuity of economic policies and protect them from political meddling.

Despite concerns raised by the business community about the IMF dictation potentially exacerbating the economic crisis, we must face this bitter reality. June 9th is fast approaching, and only time will tell what effects and reactions will emerge around the budget.

It is worth noting that the current political situation has impacted the IMF’s perception and could potentially lead to delays in receiving the tranche, further adding to our worries.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com