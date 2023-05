SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The private space firm has already launched Falcon 9 to orbit 29 times this year. … The launch of SpaceX’s latest Starship mission.

A Falcon 9 rocket topped with 56 Starlink spacecraft lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Sunday at 1:03 a.m. EDT (0503 GMT).

SpaceX has now launched nearly 4,400 satellites for Starlink, the company’s huge and ever-growing broadband megaconstellation. More of than 4,000 of those spacecraft are currently active.

