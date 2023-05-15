English
International Shia News Agency
CultureFeatured 2Middle EastOther NewsPhotos

Najaf Ashraf international book exhibition [Photos]

0

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN – The Najaf Ashraf International Book Fair is being held in this holy city with the wide acceptance of young people.

According to Shafaqna, Heydar al-Mousavi, the media officer of this exhibition, said: This exhibition is being held with the participation of fourteen Arab and non-Arab countries and two hundred publications.

He said: In this exhibition, half a million books in different titles and specializations have been put up for sale.

Following you can see Shafaqna’s pictures from this exhibition:

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Doha: Photo Exhibition of Rohingya Refugees

 

Related posts

Ranking of Arab countries in oil reserves

asadian

First Lebanese truck passed Jordan border & through Iraqi transit system reached Kuwait

asadian

Iraqi PM: Christian community is an integral part of the brotherly society

asadian

Iraq: PM says government is the guarantor of all its citizens

asadian

Baghdad: PM welcomed Yazidis Emir & Head of Yazidi community in Mosul

asadian

Tehran-Karbala railway to be operated in next two years

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.