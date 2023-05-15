Najaf Ashraf international book exhibition [Photos]

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN – The Najaf Ashraf International Book Fair is being held in this holy city with the wide acceptance of young people.

According to Shafaqna, Heydar al-Mousavi, the media officer of this exhibition, said: This exhibition is being held with the participation of fourteen Arab and non-Arab countries and two hundred publications.

He said: In this exhibition, half a million books in different titles and specializations have been put up for sale.

Following you can see Shafaqna’s pictures from this exhibition:

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

