Hossam Zaki: Important issues for Arab joint action discussed

SHAFAQNA- The assistant secretary general of the Arab League, Hossam Zaki, said in a statement to the SANA reporter that in the preliminary meeting of the Economic and Social Council in Jeddah, important social issues for the joint action of the Arabs were discussed.

According to SANA’s report, Zaki added: “We are eager to ensure through these meetings that the discussed issues are taken into consideration for the Arab citizens and their reality.”

He also said: We have not yet reached economic integration at the highest level, but we have taken good steps to achieve it.

Hossam Zaki pointed out: I gave a speech today on behalf of the Secretary General of the Arab League, and we welcomed the presence of Syria because it paves the way for a new phase of the Arab situation and is beneficial to all societies.

Source: SANA

