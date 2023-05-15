Pope Francis prays for Syrian people

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis stressed that his prayers and thoughts are for the Syrian people who have suffered the catastrophic earthquake and conflicts crisis in the past years.

Pope Francis accepted credentials of Louay Fallouh as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Syrian Arab Republic to Vatican metropolitan as Pope Francis conveyed the Ambassador his greetings to President Bashar al-Assad.

Fallouh, in turn, conveyed President al-Assad’s greetings to Pope Francis and appreciation for the role played by the Holy See on the spiritual and humanitarian fields in the service of humanity.

Source: sana.sy

