English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeaturedMiddle EastOther NewsOther Religions

Pope Francis prays for Syrian people

0
Pope Francis prays for Syrian people

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis stressed that his prayers and thoughts are for the Syrian people who have suffered the catastrophic earthquake and conflicts crisis in the past years.

Pope Francis accepted credentials of Louay Fallouh as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Syrian Arab Republic to Vatican metropolitan as Pope Francis conveyed the Ambassador his greetings to President Bashar al-Assad.

Fallouh, in turn, conveyed President al-Assad’s greetings to Pope Francis and appreciation for the role played by the Holy See on the spiritual and humanitarian fields in the service of humanity.

Source: sana.sy

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Vatican: Pope Francis makes an appeal for peace in the Holy Land

Related posts

Vatican: Pope Francis makes an appeal for peace in the Holy Land

asadian

Pope Francis warns pets must not replace children

asadian

Vatican: Ukrainian President Meets Pope Francis

asadian

Pope calls on countries to manage waves of migrants

asadian

Vatican: Pope Francis holds General Audience with Coptic Orthodox Leader

asadian

Pope calls for increased global efforts to guarantee access to food

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.