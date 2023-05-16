Ilham Aliyev: We always support Islamic solidarity

SHAFAQNA Azerbaijan- President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that our country always supports Islamic solidarity.

The head of state said this on May 15 when he received the president of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdulrahman al-Asoumi.

In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev recently announced the opening of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic mission in Palestine and the construction of a school by his country there.

The head of state recalled Azerbaijan’s hosting of the Islamic Solidarity Games, expressed his concern about the rise of Islamophobic tendencies in Europe, condemned such tendencies, and emphasized that a very important international conference on Islamophobia was held in Azerbaijan some time ago, and drew attention to the importance of creating a joint platform in this regard in the future.

