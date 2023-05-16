Shafaqna top news stories (16 May 2023)

Shafaqna top news stories on 16 May 2023
Future-The former director of the foreign ministry’s Middle East office of Iran said about the Türkiye’s elections: “Islamism and the issue of Turkism play a major role in the issues related to Türkiye and can determine the direction of the game. Read more…
Middle East- A Research and Documentation Center in a report observed the effects of Israel’s recent military attack on Gaza and announced: “The estimated amount of damage caused by the recent aggression against Gaza is around 9 million dollars.” Read more…
Pakistan– After dawn to dusk “peaceful” dharna in Islamabad, the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Monday evening called off the sit-in staged outside the Supreme Court to protest against the judiciary for “facilitating” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. Read more…
India- India’s main opposition Congress party has defeated Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a crucial election in the southern state of Karnataka. Read more…
Afghanistan- The Ministry of Higher Education of Taliban has written in an official letter that it is going to establish specialized religious schools in every zone of Afghanistan. Read more…
Afghanistan- The Afghanistan Analysts Network says that after regaining power by Taliban, Afghanistan has faced economic crisis. Read more…
Shia Media- Ahlulbayt TV presented another session of live program: “The social discourse” , with the topic: “Quran beyond Ramadan”. Watch here …
Religious question- The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Khoms for unused clothing and accessories. Read more…