Shafaqna top news stories (16 May 2023)

Shafaqna top news stories on 16 May 2023

Future-The former director of the foreign ministry’s Middle East office of Iran said about the Türkiye’s elections: “Islamism and the issue of Turkism play a major role in the issues related to Türkiye and can determine the direction of the game. Read more…

Middle East- A Research and Documentation Center in a report observed the effects of Israel’s recent military attack on Gaza and announced: “The estimated amount of damage caused by the recent aggression against Gaza is around 9 million dollars.” Read more…

Hajj 2023- The Public Security Service of Saudi Arabia announced: “As the Hajj season approaches in late June, from Monday (15 May 2023) residents will be prohibited from entering Mecca without permission.

The Public Security Service of Saudi Arabia announced: “As the Hajj season approaches in late June, from Monday (15 May 2023) residents will be prohibited from entering Mecca without permission. Read more…

Pakistan– After dawn to dusk “peaceful” dharna in Islamabad, the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Monday evening called off the sit-in staged outside the Supreme Court to protest against the judiciary for “facilitating” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. Read more…

India- India’s main opposition Congress party has defeated Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a crucial election in the southern state of Karnataka. Read more…

Afghanistan- The Ministry of Higher Education of Taliban has written in an official letter that it is going to establish specialized religious schools in every zone of Afghanistan. Read more…

Afghanistan- The Afghanistan Analysts Network says that after regaining power by Taliban, Afghanistan has faced economic crisis. Read more…

Shia Media- Ahlulbayt TV presented another session of live program: “The social discourse” , with the topic: “Quran beyond Ramadan”. Watch here …

Religious question- The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Khoms for unused clothing and accessories. Read more…

www.shafaqna.com