Fuel oil exports from Pakistan hit a record last month

SHAFAQNA- Fuel oil exports from Pakistan hit a record last month as the normally fuel-importing country grapples with lower domestic demand due to colder weather and a crippling economic crisis.

The South Asian nation shipped 164,000 tonnes in April, the most since at least 2017, according to Kpler data compiled by Bloomberg. According to the figures, it did not import any fuel oil during March and last month.

Source: Bloomberg

