75th anniversary of Nakba commemorated in UN

SHAFAQNA- In the presence of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the United Nations Committee for the Implementation of the Islamic Rights of the Palestinian Nation held a special ceremony and concert last night on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Nakba (catastrophe) at the United Nations General Assembly Hall in New York. 

According to Wafa, Chairman of the Committee, Ambassador Cheikh Niang, the accompanying delegation of the President, representatives of the Palestinian community in the United States of America and a number of ambassadors and representatives of countries, agencies and organizations of the United Nations were present in this ceremony. 

The event began with the presentation of several television reports by journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by an Israeli soldier while reporting on the army’s attack on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank on May 11 last year.

According to this report, the visual content showing Israel’s aggression against the Palestinian people, including destruction, displacement and settlement, the situation of refugees and their camps and their hope to return, and shooting at children and boys, arresting them and creating permanent disabilities in their bodies with Bullets are internationally banned.

Source: Wafa

www.shafaqna.com

