Al-Hakim calls for scientific methods to discover mass graves in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- On Tuesday, Ammar Al-Hakim, the head of the National Wisdom Movement, emphasized the need to observe the necessary scientific procedures for the discovery of mass graves and called for the immortalization of the victims of these painful massacres.

In a statement received by Iraqi News Agency (INA), Al-Hakim said: “Very good statistics have been announced by the official authorities about the number of mass graves that have been discovered in different regions of Iraq and along the map of this country.” Those that date back to the era of the extinct dictatorship and those that go back to the period of control of the ISIS terrorist group over large areas of the country.

On “National Mass Graves Day”, we appreciate the ongoing efforts to search for more graves and call for the scientific methods necessary to uncover them,” the statement added.

Source: INA

