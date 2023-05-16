English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Rohingya Muslims feared dead after cyclone pummels western Myanmar

0
Rohingya Muslims feared dead

SHAFAQNA-Rohingya Muslims, were feared dead in Myanmar in the wake of a cyclone that struck at the weekend, residents, aid groups and a media outlet said.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the death toll.

Myanmar’s impoverished Rakhine State bore the brunt of Sunday’s storm, which unleashed winds of up to 210 kph (130 mph), ripped roofs off homes, and brought a storm surge that inundated the state capital Sittwe.

Source : reuters

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Cyclone Mocha caused landfall in Myanmar but spared major refugee camps in Bangladesh

Related posts

Cyclone Mocha caused landfall in Myanmar but spared major refugee camps in Bangladesh

asadian

UN: 2022 among deadliest years for Rohingya Muslims at sea

asadian

Rohingya Muslims are caught between two fires

asadian

Over 100 Rohingya Muslims land on Indonesian beach

asadian

UN: Resolution adopted on human rights situation of Rohingya Muslims

asadian

Four thousand Rohingya Muslims protest dire conditions on Bangladesh island

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.