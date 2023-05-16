Rohingya Muslims feared dead after cyclone pummels western Myanmar

SHAFAQNA-Rohingya Muslims, were feared dead in Myanmar in the wake of a cyclone that struck at the weekend, residents, aid groups and a media outlet said.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the death toll.

Myanmar’s impoverished Rakhine State bore the brunt of Sunday’s storm, which unleashed winds of up to 210 kph (130 mph), ripped roofs off homes, and brought a storm surge that inundated the state capital Sittwe.

Source : reuters

www.shafaqna.com