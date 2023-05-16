HRW warns Afghanistan is one of worst humanitarian tragedies in world

SHAFAQNA-Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned that Afghanistan is one of the worst humanitarian tragedies in the world, yet it has largely disappeared from the media.

Human Rights Watch’s announcement stated that two-thirds of the Afghan population is facing severe food insecurity, of which 875,000 children are facing acute malnutrition. HRW added that women and girls are most exposed to the dangers of this humanitarian disaster, which has two vital responsibilities.

