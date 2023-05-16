English
A robot that finds lost objects

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Engineers at the University of Waterloo have discovered a new way to program robots to help people with dementia locate medicine, glasses, phones and other objects they need but have lost.

“A user can be involved not just with a companion robot but a personalised companion robot that can give them more independence.”, researcher said.

The engineers believe that a companion robot with an episodic memory of its own could be a game-changer in such situations. They succeeded in using artificial intelligence to create a new kind of artificial memory.

The research team began with a Fetch mobile manipulator robot, which has a camera for perceiving the world around it.

Source: eandt

