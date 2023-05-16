Scientists: AI helps Surgical Training

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The Surgical AI System (SAIS) developed by Caltech and Keck Medicine of USC urologists provides objective performance evaluations to surgeons, aiming to improve their skills and patient outcomes.

By analyzing video footage, SAIS offers guidance on skill improvement and justifies its assessments with detailed feedback. Researchers are addressing unintended bias by focusing the AI on pertinent aspects of the surgical video.

When provided with a video of a surgical procedure, SAIS can identify what type of surgery is being performed and the quality with which it was executed by a surgeon.

SAIS was trained using a large volume of video data that was annotated by medical professionals.

Source: scitechdaily