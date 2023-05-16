English
Former diplomat’s prediction: Erdoğan’s chance of winning second round is higher

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The former director of the foreign ministry’s Middle East office of Iran said about the Türkiye’s elections: “Islamism and the issue of Turkism play a major role in the issues related to Türkiye and can determine the direction of the game. Erdoğan emphasizes on the two issues of religion and Turkism, but the Kemalists emphasize more on Turkism. Therefore, Erdoğan takes a part of their vote base.”

Considering that Mr. Erdoğan’s votes are more, his chances of voting are higher

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, Qassem Moheb-Ali, the former director of the foreign ministry’s Middle East office, said: “The third candidate plays an important role in the outcome of this election. Which of these two people he approaches is important.”

He added: “Considering that Mr. Erdoğan’s votes are more, his chances of voting are higher. It is natural that Mr. Erdoğan has been in power for 20 years and besides this, he has control over the parliament, and if his rival wins, the government will be weak and it will be difficult to carry out his policies.”

Source: Shafaqna Future

