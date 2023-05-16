Milk could revolutionize wearables

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Inspired by the film that forms on warm milk, researchers have developed a novel method for fabricating 2D ionogel membranes.

Milk, when heated, tends to form a skin-like layer made of denatured proteins and fat at the top.

These gel membranes are similar to hydrogels, both polymer networks surrounded by liquids. While water is the liquid element in hydrogels, the newly developed membranes contain ionic liquid, hence the name Ionogels.

Ionogels exhibit a more flexible structure, with the ions afforded more room to move about, making them highly conductive and very sensitive.

These properties make Ionogels prime candidates to be sensors specially to track motion, heartbeat, and other health-related parameters in wearable electronics.

Source: interestingengineering