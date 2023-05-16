Palestine Research Center: Damage of Israel’s aggression in Gaza is 9 million dollars

SHAFAQNA- A Research and Documentation Center in a report observed the effects of Israel’s recent military attack on Gaza and announced: “The estimated amount of damage caused by the recent aggression against Gaza is around 9 million dollars.”

The report indicates that the occupying regime has used offensive weapons with high destruction capacity in its repeated attacks on the Gaza Strip, including the recent aggression, with which it has targeted civilian places with high population density.

The report added: “Among the most dangerous and deadly of these weapons are MK bombs, which are used as unguided multi-purpose bombs, and JDAM bombs, which usually target military and civilian infrastructure.”

According to this report, during these attacks, 2041 residential houses were damaged, 31 houses have been totally destroyed, 128 residential units have become uninhabitable and 1820 houses have been partially damaged.”

Source: Shafaqna