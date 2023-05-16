English
Afghanistan: Reports about the drone attack in Khost; Two children killed

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN – Local sources in Khost province say that following an attack by an unknown drone in this province, two children were killed and 3 others were injured, including a child,.

According to Shafqana’s news agency of Afghanistan, according to reliable local sources, this attack took place at 4:00 am on Tuesday May16th, in Behram Khel village of Mandozi district of Khost.

It is said that in this attack, the residential house of a Pakistani Waziristan refugee named Mufti Farooq was targeted and as a result, his 2 young daughters were killed and his wife, little son and himself were also injured.

Mufti Farooq is the prophet of one of the mosques in Behram Khel village and has been living in this village for 8 years.

So far, it is not known which country this plane belonged to and why it attacked this residential house.

