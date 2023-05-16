English
Afghanistan Analysts Network: After the re-takeover of the Taliban, the country has faced an economic crisis

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– The Afghanistan Analysts Network says that after regaining power by Taliban, Afghanistan has faced economic crisis.

According to Shafqana Afghanistan News Agency, the Afghan Analysts Network said in a report that the United Nations sanctions, the blocking of foreign exchange reserves and the paralysis of the banking sector have faced various challenges to the Afghan economy.

It should be mentioned that recently the World Bank also said in a report that 67% of Afghanistan’s citizens, which are more than 28 million, need humanitarian aid this year.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com

