India: What does Karnataka polls win mean for Congress?

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- India’s main opposition Congress party has defeated Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a crucial election in the southern state of Karnataka.

Experts say the win will give the Congress party a much-needed morale boost ahead of the national election due next year. Karnataka – the BJP’s only bastion in southern India and home to tech hub Bangalore – was the first of five big states to go to the polls this year.

According to the Election Commission’s website, the Congress has won more than 130 out of 224 state assembly seats – it needed a simple majority of 113 seats to form the government on its own. The BJP is ahead in less than 70 seats.

The Congress has not just emerged as the single-largest party by besting the BJP, it is on the path to securing a comfortable majority, thus killing any hopes the BJP may have had of horse-trading its way to power.

The Congress is winning more than twice as many seats as the BJP and is leading over the “largest party in the world” by a whopping seven percentage points in terms of vote share.

Election watchers are also considering how significant the result will be ahead of next year’s national elections, as PM Narendra Modi seeks a third term. Although the BJP has dominated politics in northern India, Karnataka was the only one of the country’s five southern states where it led a government.

Also, the unique political factors of the state were very much at play — Congress was unified while the BJP had major infighting, and there was significant anti-incumbent sentiment, driven by the instability of the BJP-led coalition that has led the state for the last five years.

There was also pushback against a last-minute anti-Muslim push. Modi and other leaders ‘marketed’ a much-derided piece of Bollywood propaganda, but their salesmanship failed to inspire the Hindutva base and instead mobilised secular voters who were disgusted by the smear campaign.

Political observers in India have said that this could also be a signal that states and regions within India that have traditionally been uncomfortable with the Hindutva policies introduced by the BJP may now not be as conducive to allowing the ruling party to form a majority in whatever ways it thinks it can.

The Karnataka state under the BJP – which ruled it after the 2018 election – had already introduced policies and laws that can only be called saffron-hued and in keeping with RSS/Hindutva agendas. For example, at the beginning of February 2022, there was an issue regarding school uniforms in the state, when hijab-wearing Muslim students of a college were denied entry on the ground that it was a violation of the college’s uniform policy.

The issue spilled over into a state (and then national) level debate, with Hindu students standing in counter-protests asking they be allowed to wear saffron attire too. Only recently, the south of the country was again racked by disturbance: a film set in Kerala being the issue this time.

The Kerala story has been widely panned as bigoted propaganda was expectedly supported by the BJP, including Modi. Could the Karnataka vote then be a sign that “the markets of hate have been shut down and the shops of love have opened” as said by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi? May be too early to call but some optimism is definitely warranted.

