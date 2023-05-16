Pakistan: The motives behind PDM’s short sit-in

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- After dawn to dusk “peaceful” dharna in Islamabad, the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Monday evening called off the sit-in staged outside the Supreme Court to protest against the judiciary for “facilitating” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The announcement was made by PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) while addressing a large number of participants of the sit-in outside the apex court in the federal capital.

he district administration and the Islamabad Police looked the other way as activists from PDM parties, especially the JUI-F, went on a rampage in the federal capital, breaking into the security corridor which otherwise is under the armed forces control under Article 245 of the Constitution.

Not a single teargas shell was fired, nor was anyone arrested. This open-ended discrimination has rightly led to criticism of the government’s handling of the tense situation in the capital that otherwise is harsh on the opposition’s rallies.

The day, otherwise, was seized with some important hearing at the top court, as it took up the Election Commission’s review application for not being able to hold elections in Punjab on May 14.

The three-member bench, while issuing notices to the concerned, lambasted the electoral watchdog for shifting goalposts as earlier it had raised the issue of funds and security, and now has outright raised a question [mark] on the apex court’s jurisdiction.

The court, nonetheless, exhibited magnanimity as it did not feel like opting for contempt charges against the PM and his cabinet, and this helped a lot in lowering the political volatility of the day.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial’s insistence on a dialogue among political parties is appreciated. The coalition government, which is bent upon taking the judiciary to task as it passed a resolution in the National Assembly on Monday enabling it to prepare and file references against the judges, must see reason and step back from confrontation. The plans on the part of the ruling coterie to stage a sit-in before the Supreme Court premises is nothing but brinkmanship.

With the government knocking loudly on its gates, it may not be easy for the court to settle the matter — unless a full-court bench is formed to break the current deadlock.

With some actors looking to divide and ‘conquer’ the Supreme Court, it is important for the top court now to show that it is united within. The breakthrough the country needs might be in the chief justice’s hands; will he deliver it?

