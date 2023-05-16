English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificOther News

China asks embassies to remove pro-Ukraine signs

SHAFAQNA- China has asked foreign embassies and international organizations based in Beijing not to use the exterior walls of their buildings for “political propaganda,” multiple diplomatic sources in the capital said on Tuesday (16 May 2023).

Apparently, this demand was due to the installation of signs with the Ukrainian flag and messages in Chinese and English such as #StandWithUkraine, which show support for Ukraine.

According to Kyodo, this action has been met with the reaction of diplomats from Europe and other regions.

The notice also said that embassies and international organizations are required to follow Chinese laws and regulations, although Beijing respects diplomatic immunity under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

A European diplomat criticized China’s position, saying there was no logical justification for preventing a country from expressing its intentions, and that they would not follow through on the announcement.

Source: Kyodo

www.shafaqna.com

