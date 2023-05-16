IAEA chief: keeping interactions alive with Iran is important

SHAFAQNA-Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has stressed the importance of keeping interactions alive with Iran.

In an interview with CBC News, Grossi said the level of interactions between Iran and the nuclear watchdog currently is not “assessed to be good.”

“What’s important is to keep the interactions (alive) and, possibly there could be a return to the negotiating table,” the IAEA chief emphasized.

The United States unilaterally withdrew from the multinational nuclear deal with Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in 2018 and imposed sanctions on Tehran.

Negotiations were launched in the Austrian capital city of Vienna in April 2021 to potentially remove the sanctions against Iran and pave the way for JCPOA’s revival.

