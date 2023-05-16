5th meeting of IPWG to be held in Oman

SHAFAQNA- Represented by Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), Oman will host the 5th meeting of the International Phytoplasmologist Working Group (IPWG) from May 21 to 25, 2023.

Oman is the first country in the West Asia (Middle East) to host the IPWG meeting, Omannews reported. More than 120 scientists, masters students and specialists from Oman and abroad will participate in this meeting.

The meeting aims to highlight advances in agricultural technologies related to the diagnosis of phytoplasma-related plant diseases, among other topics.

Source: Omannews

www.shafaqna.com