English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

5th meeting of IPWG to be held in Oman

0

SHAFAQNA- Represented by Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), Oman will host the 5th meeting of the International Phytoplasmologist Working Group (IPWG) from May 21 to 25, 2023.

Oman is the first country in the West Asia (Middle East) to host the IPWG meeting, Omannews reported. More than 120 scientists, masters students and specialists from Oman and abroad will participate in this meeting.

The meeting aims to highlight advances in agricultural technologies related to the diagnosis of phytoplasma-related plant diseases, among other topics.

Source: Omannews

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

SANA: The prospect of activating judicial and legal cooperation between Syria and Oman discussed

Related posts

SANA: The prospect of activating judicial and legal cooperation between Syria and Oman discussed

asadian

Axios: USA & Saudis discuss railway project to link Persian Gulf states to India

asadian

Abu Dhabi: The smartest city in MENA

asadian

Expert: Tension-free future seems to be dominant in West Asia

asadian

Damascus: Bashar Assad received special Chinese representative for ME

asadian

China’s fast-rising in Middle East

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.