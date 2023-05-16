Toyota fell to10th in ranking of automakers’ ability to deal with future business risks from second place last year

SHAFAQNA- Toyota Motor Co. fell to 10th in a ranking of automakers’ ability to deal with future business risks from second place last year, a Swiss business school said on Tuesday, reflecting Toyota’s slower shift toward electric vehicles than its USA and Chinese rivals.

The annual ranking, which measures automakers’ “future readiness,” is based on factors such as innovation, business diversity and financial health, according to the International Institute for Management Development.

Toyota’s downfall comes at a time when a growing number of countries are tightening regulations on gasoline vehicles. With increasing demand for electric vehicles as a viable option to reduce carbon footprints, competition for batteries and chips has also intensified. kyodo reported.

U.S. electric car giant Tesla topped the rankings, unchanged from last year, fending off pressure from Chinese rivals and continuing to grow revenue, according to IMDb.

Toyota, developer of the world’s first Prius hybrid, has moved in recent months to bolster its all-electric business under Koji Sato, aiming to launch the next-generation EV in 2026.

“Fundamentally, even in 2023, Toyota is very strong in absolute terms,” Howard Yu, director of IMD’s Future Readiness Center, said in an online interview.

