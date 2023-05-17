UN Representative: Participants of Doha meeting interested in continuing aid to Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– Roza Isakovna Otunbayeva, the Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has stated during a meeting with Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the political deputy of the Taliban group, that the participating countries in Doha meeting which was held two weeks ago are interested in continuing aid to Afghanistan and engaging with the Taliban.

Roza Otunbayeva, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan, met with Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the political deputy of the Taliban group, and stated that the participating countries in the Doha meeting which was held two weeks ago in Qatar are interested in continuing aid to Afghanistan and engaging with the Taliban.

The Taliban government said in a statement attributed to Abdul Kabir that the group hopes the realities in Afghanistan are well understood and conveyed to the world.

Mawlawi Abdul Kabir said that given the achievements in various fields, the international community should have good interaction and understanding with the Taliban’s emirate.

The Special Representative and head of the UN also said in this meeting that important issues were discussed at the Doha and representatives of participating countries were interested in continuing aid to Afghanistan and engaging with the Taliban government.

It should be noted that about two weeks ago, a meeting on Afghanistan was held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, chaired by Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, in which the participants discussed the current situation in the country.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com