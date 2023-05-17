Book: “Understanding Islamic Sciences” by Ayatullah Murtadha Mutahhari

SHAFAQNA- The book “Understanding Islamic Sciences: Philosophy, Theology, Mysticism, Morality, Jurisprudence” is a collection of martyr Murtadha Mutahhari’s essential papers and articles. The book is Edited, annotated, expanded and revised by Ali Paya.
Understanding Islamic Sciences provides an informative introduction to six major disciplines in Islamic studies: Theology, mysticism, principles of jurisprudence, philosophy and logic. It is a user-friendly guide for readers wishing to know about Islam’s intellectual heritage. It is an ideal textbook for introductory courses in Islamic Studies.
This new edition is thoroughly revised. It is also an expanded edition as it contains a new chapter on logic which was not included in the earlier edition. Moreover, whereas some of the chapters of the first edition were somewhat abbreviated, all chapters in the current edition are complete translation of the original Persian text. Furthermore, the new edition contains a glossary of the technical term, extra explanatory footnotes, and a comprehensive bibliography of all the Arabic and Persian books and papers cited in the original text plus their English translations (where this is applicable). Last but not least, included in this edition is a new extensive introduction which provides readers with a critical account of the life, work and intellectual achievements of Ayatollah Mutahhari.
Most thorough of all introductions to Islamic studies
Martyr Mutahhari’s important work is probably the most thorough of all introductions to Islamic studies and deserves to be prescribed reading for all students of Islam. It is also very useful for non-specialists who wish to acquaint themselves with Islamic knowledge.
This collection of Murtada Mutahhari’s papers on the Islamic sciences is also a general guide to understanding the basic teachings of Islam. Mutahhari’s exposition and evaluation of various theories is erudite and eloquent and will be of use to scholars of Islamic studies as well as to those who wish to better acquaint themselves with Islam.
Who is Murtada Mutahhari?
Murtada Mutahhari was a leading theoretician of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran. As an accomplished scholar of Islamic sciences, he played a pivotal role in forming the modern Islamic discourse which served as the foundation of the revolution. With close to ninety works to his credit, he is considered as one of the leading thinkers of the global Islamic movement in the twentieth century.
Ali Paya is a Professor of Philosophy at The Islamic College, a Visiting Professor at the Institute for the Study of Muslim Civilisations, and an Adjunct Professor of Philosophy at the National Research Institute for Science Policy in Iran.