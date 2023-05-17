Oman will have more than 8 million people by 2040

SHAFAQNA- The Omani government predicts that the population of the country will increase to over 8 million by 2040.

According to a report from Oman’s National Center for Statistics and Information, the population is projected to reach 8.3 million in 2040.

Based on this report, this increase is expected assuming that every Omani woman will have three children, although there are indications that the number could exceed this.

According to the latest statistics from this organization, as of last Monday, the population of Oman was over 5,044,322, with 57.26% being Omanis and 42.74% being foreign nationals.

