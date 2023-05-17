English
IOM: 40,000 African migrants arrive in Yemen in first four months of 2023

African migrants arrive in Yemen

SHAFAQNA- Yemen has experienced a record influx of migrants from the Horn of Africa, surpassing 40,000 arrivals in the first four months of 2023, IOM, the International Organization for Migration reported.

IOM, the International Organization for Migration is re-appealing for $58.5 million US Dollars to provide lifesaving humanitarian assistance to over 1 million vulnerable migrants including women and children on the ‘Eastern Route’, that runs from the Horn of Africa to Yemen and the Gulf nations. In February IOM and 47 humanitarian and development partners appealed for $84.2 million USD, but so far only $2 million US Dollars has been provided.

